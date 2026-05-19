Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show on Monday:

Ocean City Ocean City (Chris Coleman, Townsquare Media) loading...

https://www.nj.com/cape-may-county/2026/05/boogie-boarder-missing-another-rescued-at-jersey-shore-coast-guard-says.html

Another person was rescued by Ocean City Beach Rescue. That person reported seeing the 19-year old get hit by the wave, but did not see him resurface.

The initial call came in just after 5 p.m. to the Coast Guard, which has been assisting in the search.

Both individuals were on boogie boards about 200 yards off the 10th Street beach.

Newark schools are facing scrutiny for a $500 million deal (Google Maps/Canva) Newark schools are facing scrutiny for a $500 million deal (Google Maps/Canva) loading...

⚠️ Newark schools approved a $500 million no-bid lease for a new elementary school.

➡️ The developer donated at least $92,500 tied to Mayor Ras Baraka’s campaigns.

🔴 Republicans want the state to block the deal and tighten school lease rules statewide.

NEWARK — A GOP lawmaker is blasting New Jersey's largest school district over a half-billion-dollar deal with one of the mayor's top donors.

The Newark school board is backing a plan to lease a property on Freeman Street for $500 million over the next 30 years. An abandoned Catholic school would be demolished to make way for a four-story elementary school serving fewer than 700 students. The school district would not own the building after the lease expires.

In an interview with NJ Spotlight News, Newark Public Schools Superintendent Roger Leon defended the $1.4 million-a-month lease agreement as a "great strategy" given the city's current state of affairs. He said that by law, the New Jersey Schools Development Association has sole discretion to build new schools. According to Leon, the district was promised 40 new school buildings and got only nine.

The school board unanimously approved the no-bid proposal in March. It's now up to the state to make a final decision to approve the deal. Last month, 20 Republican lawmakers sent a letter to state authorities urging them to reject the proposal.

Along with the hotly contested financials, questions remain about how the board selected the developer for the $500 million contract. District officials refused to give a name at a March 25 school board meeting, saying only that the contract was awarded to a limited liability company.

However, records first discovered by NJ Spotlight News reveal that prominent Newark developer Scott Fields was selected. It's unclear if other developers were considered.

Fields, his family members, and employees have contributed at least $92,500, according to independent Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Ian Shearn. Fields was Baraka's top donor in 2025.

Jackson murder charge for 18 year old Jackson resident Louis Brown is accused of killing his own grandmother (Ocean County Jail, Getty Stock) loading...

🚔 An 18-year-old Jackson man is accused of stabbing and killing his 69-year-old grandmother

🚔 Police found the defendant at the front door with his hands raised after a 911 call from the residence

🏠 Investigators described a gruesome scene, with two knives still lodged in the victim’s body

JACKSON — An 18-year-old township man is accused of brutally attacking and killing his own grandmother in Ocean County.

Louis Brown was charged with murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon, for the stabbing death of 69-year-old Darlene Brown.

Both the defendant and victim lived in Jackson.

On Monday around 7 a.m., Jackson Township Police responded to a 911 call from a home on Justin Way.

Officers found Louis Brown standing at the front door of the residence.

The young man came out to police, holding his hands in the air and was immediately taken into custody, as first responders rushed inside.

A gruesome scene was found upstairs — Darlene Brown was in a bedroom, with stab wounds to her face and neck, police said.

Two knives were still lodged in the victim, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said.

An apparent road rage incident on Route 280 in Harrison, NJ, caught on video. (habibi_ak_201 via TikTok) An apparent road rage incident on Route 280 in Harrison, NJ, caught on video. (habibi_ak_201 via TikTok) loading...

An apparent road rage incident on Route 280 in Harrison was caught on video and is making the rounds on social media.

In the video, a large box truck can be seen with it's right front bumper in contact with the right front passenger door of a silver car. The car is angled as if the driver were trying to merge into the truck's lane.

TikTok user habibi_ak_201 shot the video from his car, which was behind and to the right of the truck.

The truck then pushes the car forward. You can hear the car's tires screeching and car horns honking.

State police confirmed they responded to an accident around 9 a.m. Friday morning near milepost 14.4.

Troopers say a woman driving the car seen in the video suffered minor injuries and the incident remains under investigation.

NJ human trafficking ring arrest NJOAG NJ prosecutors say Shalaby Hicks and Nathaniel Clay were ringleaders of a massive illegal operation (NJOAG) loading...

🚨 NJ investigators say a trafficking ring operated across several counties, involving sex work and drug sales

🚨 Authorities seized fentanyl, crack cocaine, meth and guns while arresting 13 men and women

🚨 Law enforcement says 15 trafficking victims were rescued during searches

TRENTON – More than a dozen New Jersey men and women are facing criminal charges as state authorities say they busted a human trafficking operation that stretched across multiple counties.

Shalaby Hicks, of Pennsauken, and Nathaniel Clay, of Mount Laurel, are accused of running the operation, in which women carried out commercial sex acts on their behalf and provided the duo with all the money earned.

In exchange, Hicks and Clay paid for the women’s lodging, food and other necessities, transportation, and provided illegal drugs, state Attorney General Jennifer Davenport said.

The victims were forced to post online ads of themselves to find prostitution clients, and were also forced to help deal illegal drugs if those same clients were interested, investigators said.

Starting in January 2025, law enforcement looked at illegal activities that stretched across multiple counties, including Middlesex, Ocean, Camden, and Burlington.

13 NJ men and women accused in human trafficking, prostitution ring New Jersey authorities arrested the following residents on charges for their accused roles in a human trafficking ring that operated in Central and South Jersey. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

The best cheeseburgers in New Jersey Everybody has their own favorite burger place. Odds are, one of these places are right by you. In honor of National Cheeseburger day last Friday, September 17, here are some of the best cheeseburger joints in New Jersey according to Trev's social media following. Gallery Credit: Steve Trevelise

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.

The New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show airs from 6 - 10 a.m. on New Jersey 101.5.

Join the conversation by calling 1-800-283-1015 or download the NJ101.5 app.

You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.