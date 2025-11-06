🔴 Three men accused in a deadly 120 mph crash face decades in prison.

🔴 Prosecutors say the suspects egged each other on to “floor it”

🔴 Victims Kiley Armstrong and Evan Fiore were planning to marry.

TOMS RIVER — Three young men have not accepted plea deals that would put them in state prison for a combined 70 years, according to prosecutors.

It means that the families of Kiley Armstrong, 21, and Evan Fiore, 23, could have to endure a criminal trial before their accused killers head to state prison.

The young couple was killed on March 7 after their Toyota Camry was hit by a white BMW going nearly 120 mph that blew a red light. Two other passengers, including Armstrong's twin sister Krista and her boyfriend, were critically injured in the crash.

Ryan Chapman and Krista Armstrong. Kiley Armstrong and Evan Fiore. (Cole Crozier via GoFundMe) Ryan Chapman and Krista Armstrong. Kiley Armstrong and Evan Fiore. (Cole Crozier via GoFundMe) loading...

Armstrong and Fiore were buried after a joint funeral; family members said the Toms River High School graduates planned to get married.

"The days aren't getting much easier, I miss you both so much. Everything I see reminds me of you both and I close my eyes hoping this was a nightmare!" mom Jocelyn Armstrong said on Facebook.

Kiley Armstrong and Evan Fiore (Evan Ef via Facebook) Kiley Armstrong and Evan Fiore (Evan Ef via Facebook) loading...

Prosecutors: BMW reached 120 mph before deadly crash

According to Monmouth County prosecutors, three young men were in the modified BMW and encouraging each other to "floor it" and race through traffic.

Carlos Martinez, 18, was charged with two counts of aggravated manslaughter and death by auto, plus aggravated assault. While he was a juvenile at the time of the crash, Martinez was charged as an adult.

His two friends, 20-year-old Jake Beauchamp and 18-year-old Ryan Rivera, were charged months later. Each friend was charged with aggravated manslaughter, vehicular homicide, hindering prosecution, and suppressing evidence.

Jake Beauchamp (Ocean County Jail) Jake Beauchamp (Ocean County Jail) loading...

Plea deals could mean 70 years behind bars

Prosecutors made separate offers for plea deals to Martinez, Beauchamp, and Rivera.

The souped-up beammer belongs to Rivera, but prosecutors say Martinez was driving the BMW before the crash at the intersection of Route 37 and Route 166 in Toms River.

Prosecutors said Martinez had a BAC of .088% after the crash; investigators also found alcohol bottles in the BMW.

Martinez was offered 30 years in state prison, according to Chris Swendeman, a spokesperson for the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.

Ryan Rivera (Ocean County Jail) Ryan Rivera (Ocean County Jail) loading...

Defense attorneys signal trial likely in Toms River crash case

The teen's attorney, Reid Weinman, said that Martinez maintains his innocence and will likely reject the plea deal, NJ.com reported.

“We imagine this case will go to trial,” Weinman said.

Rivera was offered 20 years in state prison, Swendeman said. Jonathan Bruno, his defense attorney, did not indicate whether Rivera would accept the deal.

Kiley Armstrong and Evan Fiore on a ski trip (Evan Ef via Facebook) Kiley Armstrong and Evan Fiore on a ski trip (Evan Ef via Facebook) loading...

Beauchamp was also offered 20 years in state prison. His public defender, Elizabeth Martin, reportedly said they will try to have parts of his indictment dismissed.

They have until Dec. 5 to accept the plea deals that would put them in state prison for decades.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

A Look Inside Grocery Outlet Stores, ‘Extreme Value’ Retailer in NJ Grocery Outlet dubs itself “the nation’s largest extreme value retailer,” since its start in 1946. Founder Jim Read opened the first store by selling military surplus at deep discount prices.

Flash forward to 2025, when the third generation of the Read family has over 400 stores across the nation, including at least nine in New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt