🚨 Carlos Martinez, 18, was charged in the fatal crash that killed a young couple

🚨 Two friends in the car with Matrinez were also charged in the case

🚨 Police say one of them was a driver earlier in the evening

TOMS RIVER — In addition to the teen believed to be behind the wheel of a souped-up sports car traveling at insane speeds, authorities have charged two others in the car that crashed into and killed a young couple on Route 37.

Carlos Martinez, 18, was charged as an adult with two counts of aggravated manslaughter and death by auto, as well as aggravated assault for the two passengers who survived serious injuries on March 7, when he was still a juvenile.

On July 8, authorities also charged Jake Beauchamp, 20, and Ryan Rivera,18, with charges that include aggravated manslaughter, vehicular homicide, hindering prosecution and suppressing evidence.

They were riding in the BMW in the crash that claimed the lives of Kiley Anne Armstrong, 21, and Evan Fiore, 23, as they drove on Route 166 across the intersection with Route 37 in Toms River on March 7. Armstrong's twin sister and her sister's boyfriend were passengers.

Investigators said the BMW had been speeding up and down the highways and that someone dared Martinzez to "floor it" and evade police just before the crash. The dangerous antics were caught on social media video.

Investigators say that earlier in the night, Beauchamp had been driving the BMW belonging to Rivera.

Beauchamp, Rivera, Martinez and two females took off in the car after leaving their weekend hotel in Seaside Heights.

ALSO READ: Truck crashes off Delaware Memorial Bridge early Friday

Ryan Chapman and Krista Armstrong. Kiley Armstrong and Evan Fiore. (Cole Crozier via GoFundMe) Ryan Chapman and Krista Armstrong. Kiley Armstrong and Evan Fiore. (Cole Crozier via GoFundMe) loading...

The BMW stopped at a gas station on Bay Boulevard in Toms River, where Martinez took over as driver and returned to Route 37, according to the affidavit.

Several minutes later, at the intersection of Route 166, the BMW blew a red light and struck a Toyota Camry with Fiore, Armstrong, her sister and boyfriend while traveling at 120 mph.

All the suspects, who suffered minor injuries, remained at the scene.

The BMW's plate was found in the backseat after the crash. Earlier in the night, as they were being followed by police, the plate had been visible. Among the charges is third-degree hindering the apprehension by suppressing or destroying evidence by removing a license plate.

At the detention hearing on Thursday, Superior Court Judge Kenneth Palmer ordered Martinez to remain incarcerated.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Biggest NJ company layoffs announced in 2025 In the first quarter of 2025 alone, roughly a dozen New Jersey employers announced over 3,000 layoffs. By July, the number of layoffs had well more than doubled. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Here's why NJ heat waves can be incredibly dangerous Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow