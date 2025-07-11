🚨The truck cab was traveling south on the Delaware Memorial Bridge

NEW CASTLE, De. — A truck cab went off the Delaware Memorial Bridge early Friday morning prompting a search in the water under the bridge.

Delaware River and Bay Authority spokesman James Salmon says the cab crashed into a concrete wall on the southbound downside of the bridge around 3:40 a.m. It crossed three lanes and went off the left side of the bridge into the Delware River below in the same area of a dredging project. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Several dive teams are involved in a search below the bridge. Salmon said it is unknown how many people were in the cab or what caused the driver to lose control.

Only the left lane was closed by the crash as of 8 a.m. but rubbernecking delays started in New Jersey.

This is a breaking story. Check back for additional details.

