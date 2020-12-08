Cousins, 12 and 7, drive through NJ in parents’ Range Rover

Police in New York do not intend to file charges after a 12-year-old boy from Queens drove his 7-year-old cousin in his parents' Range Rover through New Jersey on Monday afternoon.

NYPD said they received a report of a vehicle being stolen from 115th Street in Queens around 8:50 a.m.

Surveillance video showed the boy and girl getting into the SUV and driving off. The NYPD issued a "be on the lookout" alert for the vehicle on the New Jersey Turnpike.

Delaware River Bridge police said they spotted the white SUV around 1:50 p.m. near the toll plaza on Route 295 in Delaware and officers pulled them over. Officers took the cousins to their headquarters and NYPD brought relatives to pick them up.

The family returned to the 106th precinct in Queens, where the 7-year-old told reporters that she wished she had been driving. The cousins told the Delaware River Bridge Police that they had been headed to Florida.

A spokesman for New Jersey State Police told New Jersey 101.5 that they were aware of the alert but were not involved in the investigation.

