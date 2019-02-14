A New Jersey toll is going up

The toll to cross the Delaware Memorial Bridge is going up by a dollar; cars currently pay $4, now it will be $5, although EZ Pass users and “frequent travelers” will pay slightly less. NJSpotlight.com reports that the bridge, which connects South Jersey to Delaware, will use the additional revenue to fund capital improvements.

The Delaware River and Bay Authority oversees operation of the bridge and can only raise tolls if both the governor of New Jersey and the governor of Delaware agree on it. The increased toll is scheduled to go into effect on May 1st of this year; the bridge’s last toll hike was in 2011. The capital improvements projects include: bridge deck repair, bridge paint removal and re-coating, steel works improvement, and a ship collision prevention system.

