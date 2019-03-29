Eric Scott’s slow cooker Coq Au Vin

Food can play an important role in many of the most significant times of our lives. Each time you have that dish, it can remind you of that special event. For me, one of those dishes is Coq Au Vin. My fiancée, Sandra, ordered Coq Au Vin on our first cruise together, and every time I make it, it transports me back to that wonderful memory.

I typically have made this traditional French dish in a heavy cast iron Dutch oven, but I have modified it to work well in your slow cooker. A bottle of French burgundy wine combines with fresh thyme and pearl onions to create a deep, rich broth. Chicken thighs and legs simmer slowly, for fall off the bone deliciousness.

You can use pre-cooked bacon and frozen pearl onions to speed prep and ease cleanup.

Your shopping list is below, then watch the video to see how it’s made!

Shopping list

8 boneless, skinless chicken thighs and legs

1/2 teaspoon sea salt, plus more to taste

½ cup all-purpose flour

47-9 slices bacon, roughly chopped

3 tablespoons olive oil

2 (12-ounce) package baby bella mushrooms

6 carrots, chopped

1 bag frozen pearl onions

2 bay leaves

2 shallots, quartered

4 cloves garlic, chopped

2 cups cups chicken stock

1 bottle burgundy or pinot noir wine

2 large sprigs fresh thyme

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper, plus more to taste

