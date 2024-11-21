See Judi’s HS yearbook picture … before she takes it down

A few years back, I was lucky enough to have been inducted into the Asbury Park High School Hall of Fame. I felt especially flattered since most of the 11 other people who were inducted with me were, at least in my estimation, far more accomplished than I. But who am I to look a gift horse in the mouth?

Since my husband was out of town on business, Dennis was kind enough to escort me. The only downside of the evening was the moment when one of my classmates handed me a photocopy of my high school yearbook picture. I remember it well. And I wish I had not been reminded.

It was August when we shot our yearbook photos that year, and the humidity was through the roof. Try as I might to straighten my incorrigible curly hair, the moment I walked outside it grew into a lovely ‘fro.

Never before revealed, I’m sharing it with you now. Peek at your own risk. And I’m just glad it wasn’t a beauty contest! Check it out before I change my mind and take it down!

