22 waterfront places to eat or drink in South Jersey

22 waterfront places to eat or drink in South Jersey

Adobe Express

With the warm weather right around the corner, you might want to have a drink or meal on the water. You're in luck. You're in New Jersey! How often do you get to hear that?! Well in this case, it's true.

Our state offers a ton of great places, with great drinks and food with great water views. You may have your favorites, but here are some, courtesy of our listeners and some of my travels that you may not have heard about.

-CURTIN'S WHARF in Burlington on the Delaware River. 

Google Maps
loading...

-PANINNI BAY on the bay in Tuckerton. 

Google Maps
loading...

-CARLUCCI'S WATERFRONT on the Rancocas Creek in Mt. Laurel. 

Google Earth
loading...

-SWEETWATER RIVERDECK on the Mullica River in Mullica Twp. 

Google Earth
loading...

-VENTURA'S GREENHOUSE RESTAURANT on the beach in Margate. 

Google Maps
loading...

-LAND SHARK BAR & GRILL on the beach in Atlantic City. 

Google Maps
loading...

-WONDER BAR on the Chelsea Harbor in Atlantic City. 

Google Maps
loading...

-OYSTER CREEK INN on the water in Leeds Point(near Absecon). 

Google Maps
loading...

-RIVERWINDS RESTAURANT on the Delaware River, West Deptford. 

Google Maps
loading...

-TUCKAHOE INN on Geat Egg Harbor Bay in Marmora.

Google Maps
loading...

-LA SCALA'S BIRRA on the Cooper River in Pennsauken. 

Google Maps
loading...

-LAKEHOUSE on Iona Lake in Newfield, Gloucester County. 

Google Maps
loading...

-CRABBY JACK'S in Somers Point.

Google Maps
loading...

-TWO MILE CRAB HOUSE at Two Mile Landing in Wildwood Crest.

Google Maps
loading...

-KELUS RIVERSIDE BAR & GRILL in Paulsboro. 

Google Maps
loading...

-BEST OF THE WURST GERMAN KITCHEN in Riverside. 

Google Maps
loading...

-PRIMAL on the beach in Cape May. 

Google Maps
loading...

-TAVERN ON THE BAY in Somers Point. 

Google Maps
loading...

-THE WATERFRONT in Forked River. 

Google Maps
loading...

-POLLY'S DOCK & CLAM HOUSE in Beach Haven. 

Google Maps
loading...

-THE CHOP HOUSE on Silver Lake in Gibbsboro. 

Google Maps
loading...

-CHARLESWORTH HOTEL & RESTAURANT in Fortescue. 

Google Earth
loading...

Some of theses places are seasonal and open sometime in May. Check the websites for more info. Enjoy!

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America

YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.

An amazing NJ restaurant in a historic building

If you've never been to Lambertville, you're really missing out on a true gem of a town in New Jersey.

And if you've never been to Lambertville Station you're missing out on a really great restaurant in a truly historic building.

It's housed in the building that acted as the Lambertville train station dating back to 1867.

The building and the town went through its tough times, but for the last 40 years, Lambertville Station has been serving diners in a casual upscale atmosphere with excellent food.

Last year a prominent restaurant group called Genesis Hospitality took over the historic dining spot and they've continued the excellence that has made this place a must-go-to spot anytime you're in town.

The menu consists of varied contemporary American favorites with plenty of options.

The food and the service are excellent and are a good fit for couples, families, and special occasions.

There is a first-class Inn on the property on the river across the parking lot if you want to stay over.
Filed Under: Newsletter, restaurants
Categories: Dennis & Judi, Talking About ...
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM