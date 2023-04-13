22 waterfront places to eat or drink in South Jersey
With the warm weather right around the corner, you might want to have a drink or meal on the water. You're in luck. You're in New Jersey! How often do you get to hear that?! Well in this case, it's true.
Our state offers a ton of great places, with great drinks and food with great water views. You may have your favorites, but here are some, courtesy of our listeners and some of my travels that you may not have heard about.
-CURTIN'S WHARF in Burlington on the Delaware River.
-PANINNI BAY on the bay in Tuckerton.
-CARLUCCI'S WATERFRONT on the Rancocas Creek in Mt. Laurel.
-SWEETWATER RIVERDECK on the Mullica River in Mullica Twp.
-VENTURA'S GREENHOUSE RESTAURANT on the beach in Margate.
-LAND SHARK BAR & GRILL on the beach in Atlantic City.
-WONDER BAR on the Chelsea Harbor in Atlantic City.
-OYSTER CREEK INN on the water in Leeds Point(near Absecon).
-RIVERWINDS RESTAURANT on the Delaware River, West Deptford.
-TUCKAHOE INN on Geat Egg Harbor Bay in Marmora.
-LA SCALA'S BIRRA on the Cooper River in Pennsauken.
-LAKEHOUSE on Iona Lake in Newfield, Gloucester County.
-CRABBY JACK'S in Somers Point.
-TWO MILE CRAB HOUSE at Two Mile Landing in Wildwood Crest.
-KELUS RIVERSIDE BAR & GRILL in Paulsboro.
-BEST OF THE WURST GERMAN KITCHEN in Riverside.
-PRIMAL on the beach in Cape May.
-TAVERN ON THE BAY in Somers Point.
-THE WATERFRONT in Forked River.
-POLLY'S DOCK & CLAM HOUSE in Beach Haven.
-THE CHOP HOUSE on Silver Lake in Gibbsboro.
-CHARLESWORTH HOTEL & RESTAURANT in Fortescue.
Some of theses places are seasonal and open sometime in May. Check the websites for more info. Enjoy!
