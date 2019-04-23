10 great scenic places in New Jersey

In honor of Earth Day, Monday, we asked people in the Garden State where it is they thought the best place to appreciate our little corner of the earth. We tend to stay in our own little corner of our state most of the time, outside an occasional trip to the shore, if you don't live there. Outside of that, many of us travel great distances to go on vacation or enjoy amazing vistas. New Jersey offers more than you might think.

- GOAT HILL OVERLOOK (Lower Hunterdon County) - It's just below the village of Lambertville and just east of the Delaware River.

- HACKLEBARNEY STATE PARK (Morris County) - Babbling brooks and scenic waterfalls.

- SOUTH JETTY AT BARNEGAT LIGHT (Ocean County) - Old Barney Lighthouse, great walkway along the inlet, picnic area and nature trails.

Dennis Malloy photo

- PYRAMID MOUNTAIN/TRIPOD ROCK (Boonton, Morris County) - Excellent hiking and great outdoor scenes.

- OYSTER CREEK INN (Galloway, Atlantic County) - Great views on the back dock of the salt marshes leading to Great Bay.

Dennis Malloy photo

- WASHINGTON ROCK (Greenbrook, Somerset County) - State park atop the first Watchung Mountain. Famous as a lookout for George Washington during the Revolutionary War.

- SUNSET BEACH (Cape May) - One of the only places in New Jersey to offer a view of sunset totally over water. Watch the sunrise over Cape May in the AM and take a 15 minute ride to the opposite side of Cape May point to catch the sun setting at the end of the day.

- HOLLAND RIDGE FARM (Cream Ridge, Monmouth County) - Tons of tulips in bloom this time of year for their annual Tulip Festival.

Photo from Jim Murdoch

- ISLAND BEACH STATE PARK (Ocean County) - Skip past the public beaches and find one of the small parking lots toward the end. The trails leading to the bay are like the Jersey Shore was only Indian tribes inhabited our state.

- HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP OVERLOOK (Mercer County) - It's not on any map. It's not an official attraction. Drive north on Rt. 31 above Pennington. Just past Mine Rd. is a beautiful view downhill of a horse farm and meadows. Perfect view that looks like Kentucky.

More from New Jersey 101.5: