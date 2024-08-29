Your top favorite ethnic restaurants in New Jersey

When The Daily Meal called Hunan Taste in Denville the best Chinese restaurant New Jersey, our own Patrick Lavery felt compelled to agree in a recent article.

But since New Jersey is a state that is replete with some of the most diverse ethnic eateries, we didn’t want to stop there. We thought it was important to ask our listeners what the best ethnic restaurants are.

Here are some of the answers we got (By the way, kudos to the Hub City for making the list 3 times).

Which ethnic restaurants did we miss?

Scroll down through our list of restaurants. If you'd like to nominate another place, use the form at the bottom of the article.

Your favorite ethnic restaurants in New Jersey New Jersey 101.5 listeners told us their favorite ethnic restaurants. Gallery Credit: Judi Franco/New Jersey 101.5

Your turn to nominate