New Jersey is full of eateries all over the state. From our diners to our fast food joints, there's never a shortage of options when it comes to our food cravings.

And that's one of the great things about living in the Garden State. No matter what you're in the mood for, there's sure to be an option for you.

ALSO READ: Popular NJ chili festival returns to Atlantic Highlands this fall

A quick bite? Just hit a drive-thru. Want to go old school? Hit up one of our many diners. Just need an afternoon jolt? There's plenty of coffee shops to choose from.

Again, when it comes to food, New Jersey's got you covered. What's more? We've always got something new and interesting just waiting to open shop just for you.

And if you're someone who craves healthier options, then this one should excite you. Not one, but two brand new Just Salad locations are planning to call the Garden State home.

Livingston location of Just Salad (Photo provided by Just Salad) Livingston location of Just Salad (Photo provided by Just Salad) loading...

Two new locations coming soon

Just Salad is no stranger to the Garden State. As of Sept. 2025, there are 13 restaurants all throughout New Jersey. Trust me, you want to pay them a visit if you haven't done so yet.

According to their website, stores are currently open in Cherry Hill, Clifton, Hoboken, Jersey City, Livingston, Morristown, Ocean Township, Paramus, Pompton Plains, Sea Girt, Shrewsbury, Totowa, and West Windsor Township.

And pretty soon, Middletown and Mount Laurel will be joining that list. Once those stores open, that'll put the total count of locations in New Jersey to 15.

Photo provided by Just Salad Photo provided by Just Salad loading...

Opening dates

As of now, both the new Middletown and Mount Laurel locations are expected to open before the end of 2025. That, according to the Middletown Patch and Township of Mount Laurel Facebook page.

The Middletown location will be in the ShopRite Plaza at the corner of Route 35 and Harmony Rd. The Mount Laurel store will be at the Centertown Square Shopping Center. More on all Just Salad locations can be found here.

Apple picking is back in NJ Gallery Credit: Kyle Clark

Ideal day trip from NJ before the summer ends Gallery Credit: Kyle Clark

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.