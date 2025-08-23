Fall is right around the corner in New Jersey. Before you know it, that crip autumn air will be blowing under blue skies and colorful trees.

It's also a time when we start thinking of those cooler months, including our favorite foods. And if one of your favorite fall and winter foods is chili, then this event is right up your ally.

2025 Chili Fest

Dubbed as one of the most popular events in the area for over 17 years, the 18th Annual Atlantic Highlands Chili Fest is back for 2025. And this year, there's plenty to look forward to.

Not only can you enjoy unlimited chili tasting, you'll also be able to enjoy local brews from Atlantic Highlands own Carton Brewery. Plus Shipwreck Rum for those who prefer a different paring for your chili.

They'll also be live entertainment while you enjoy sampling that delicious chili, along with contests and prizes. There's a reason this event is so popular, and those are just some of the reasons.

Photo via Big Joe Henry Photo via Big Joe Henry loading...

Enter your chili

One of the best parts about this particular event is the shear amount of people who make their very own homemade chili to serve. What's more? If you make a chili to bring, you get to take part in the event for free.

The event is rain or shine, so the chili will be served no matter the weather. It really is a fun time and everyone is encouraged to attend.

Canva (Townsquare Illustration) Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

Event details

The 18th Annual Atlantic Highlands Chilifest is happening September 17, 2025, from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Charles J. Hesse Parish Center (55 South Ave, Atlantic Highlands, NJ).

More details, including ticket info, can be found here.

The best NJ foods and soups for cold, snowy weather Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

13 cozy, very historic NJ bars and restaurants Not only are these New Jersey spots cozy for a drink and bite to eat - the properties all have roots that go back to the 1700s. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.