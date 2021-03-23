Two people were killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon on the Delaware Memorial Bridge.

A broken-down passenger car with three people was rear-ended by a tractor trailer around 3 p.m. and pushed into the far right lane, according to Delaware River & Bay Authority spokesman James Salmon.

The female driver and a male passenger in the back were pronounced dead at the scene and a female passenger was hospitalized, according to Salmon, who did not identify anyone involved in the crash.

Crash scene on the Delaware Memorial Bridge (NJ DOT)

As of 4:40 p.m. only the left lane was getting by the crash scene, causing multi-mile delays on Route 295 and the New Jersey Turnpike southbound.

Exiting Route 295 or Turnpike at Route 322 and taking the Commodore Barry Bridge to Route 95 in Pennsylvania is a good alternative route around the bridge delay.

