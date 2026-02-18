🔴More than 1,000 sick or dead geese were reported during Presidents Day weekend

Over a thousand sick or dead geese were reported across New Jersey this past weekend. It's not all because of bird flu, according to the state Department of Environmental Protection.

📌 The DEP said that reports came in from Basking Ridge, Edison, Holmdel, Manalapan, Matawan and Sicklerville.

📌 The Monmouth County Park System reported “dead and infirm” Canada Geese in some of its parks this week.

📌 Officials in Hainesport reported “multiple sick or dead geese.

📌 The Gloucester County Department of Health acknowledged reported cases within the county, including near Alcyon Lake in Pitman.

Almost all the reports were for Canada geese, with a few reports of other bird species, including brant geese along the coast, according to the DEP. Testing on the brants came back negative for bird flu, which likely means the cold weather and lack of food could be the actual cause of death.

State wildlife officials coordinate carcass removal and disposal

The agency says it is testing for bird flu only if the virus has not been detected recently in the county where the report originated or under special circumstances, such as a death near a poultry facility.

The Division of Fish & Wildlife is coordinating with local officials to dispose of bird carcasses. It has also coordinated with several landfills across the state to safely accept and dispose of carcasses.

Sick or dead birds can be reported directly to the DEP at dep.nj.gov/njfw/highly-pathogenic-avian-influenza/.

