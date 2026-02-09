Teen charged as adult in ‘murder’ of NJ TikTok star near Pier Village
🔴 An 18-year-old New Jersey TikTok creator was shot dead near Pier Village
🔴 The killing happened hours after he posted his final video from the same beach.
🔴 Prosecutors say a newly named teen suspect fired the fatal shot.
LONG BRANCH — Prosecutors have named a third suspect who is charged with the murder of a young New Jersey TikTok star on a beach near Pier Village.
The victim, Chrystofer Whyte, 18, was shot to death at the Chelsea Ave. beach in Long Branch, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office. Police said the killer used a black handgun with an extended magazine with a capacity of 26 bullets.
On TikTok, the popular creator from New Brunswick had more than 102,000 followers, including thousands who started following him after his death. He also graduated in 2024 from Woodbridge High School, where he played football and
On June 12, 2025, Whyte posted his last video from the beach where he would be killed hours later.
People at Pier Village scattered when two gunshots erupted around 9 p.m., a half hour after some live summer music had ended. Whyte was shot in the head and was declared dead at the scene, prosecutors said.
Teen charged as adult in fatal shooting
On Monday, the MCPO released a new seven-count indictment against three suspects from Woodbridge who are all charged in the fatal shooting.
Prosecutors previously announced charges against two 19-year-olds, Dwayne Exilus and Isaiah Walker. They are both now charged with third-degree hindering the apprehension of another and various weapons offenses, including second-degree conspiracy to commit unlawful possession of a weapon, second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, and fourth-degree possession of a prohibited weapon.
Now, prosecutors say they will charge Jahbron J. Goff, 18, as an adult. Goff is accused of firing the shots that killed Whyte. His name had been withheld because he was 17 years old at the time of the shooting.
Goff is charged with first-degree murder, third-degree hindering, second-degree weapon possession for an unlawful purpose, and other weapons offenses.
READ MORE: NJ can't charge cop-killing teen as adult, so feds say they will
Fight before shooting, celebration caught on video
Whyte knew at least one person involved in his slaying, police said in court documents obtained by the Asbury Park Press.
One witness said that Whyte and two friends got into a confrontation with a group of five individuals, including the three charged suspects. That escalated into a fight, which ended with Whyte dead.
Investigators reportedly said that around 90 minutes after the fatal shooting, video showed the group of five celebrating, including hugs and high fives.
