Threats at 2 schools in NJ connected to 3 teens

🚨Threats were made to two schools in different towns the same day

🚨Law enforcement was deployed to both schools

🚨Investigators determined the threats were related

Three teens were charged in connection with threats made via telephone to two Bergen County schools on the same day.

Calls threatening shootings at the Lincoln Elementary School in Fairview and Ridgefield Park Junior/Senior High School were received by police in both communities using tech to block their caller ID, according to Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella.

Local police and the Bergen County Regional SWAT Team responded to the schools and investigated the calls.

Fake but related threats

Both threats were found to be a hoax and related, according to Musella.

A 16-year-old and a 15-year-old from Bergen County and a 15-year-old from The Bronx were taken into custody between Feb. 7 and 13. They were charged with second-degree false public alarm and third-degree terroristic threats.

They were released into the custody of their guardians. Because they are minors, their cases will be handled in Family Court with proceedings closed to the public.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

POP QUIZ: Can you guess these NJ landmarks from Google Earth images? Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

Most affordable places to live in New Jersey SmartAsset released a study analyzing the most affordable places to live in New Jersey . The eighth annual study weighed several factors, including taxes, homeowners’ insurance, and home costs relative to the local median income.