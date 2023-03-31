FAIRVIEW — A toddler had to be revived with an opioid antidote after getting into a man's drugs, according to authorities.

Fairview resident Geraldo Colon, 35, has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.

New Jersey 101.5 has reached out to authorities to find out whether the defendant is related to the child.

Police received a call on Wednesday about an unresponsive child, according to the prosecutor's office. Authorities determined that the 13-month-old had ingested suspected fentanyl, and he had to be revived with Naloxone at a local hospital, the prosecutor's office said.

An investigation identified Colon as the individual responsible for the exposure.

Colon was arrested in Paramus on Thursday and charged.

In the past, Colon has been cited for a drug offense and for driving with a suspended/revoked license.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

