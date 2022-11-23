FAIRVIEW — A man living in the Hudson County municipality of North Bergen is charged with sex crimes against a child over a period of seven years in this Bergen County borough.

According to a release from the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office on Wednesday, Eddy Chocoj, 34, who was identified as single and unemployed, victimized the child between the ages of 4 and 11 on multiple occasions in Fairview.

Information provided by the Bergen County Jail upon Chocoj's booking on Tuesday indicated the alleged offenses began in February 2013.

Get our free mobile app

The jail's file on Chocoj also shows that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has filed a detainer. Chocoj is a citizen of Guatemala.

Fairview police made initial contact with the prosecutor's office on Nov. 9 of this year, from which an investigation resulted in Chocoj's arrest in Paramus on Monday.

Neither the victim's gender nor what their relationship was to Chocoj were disclosed by authorities.

Chocoj is charged with four counts of second-degree sexual assault and one count of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

He is lodged at the Bergen County Jail pending an initial court appearance.

Patrick Lavery is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

The 99 top paying jobs in New Jersey How much do you make? These are the occupations in New Jersey with the highest median annual compensation. Source: Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, 2022

LOOK: Here's where people in every state are moving to most Stacker analyzed the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey data to determine the three most popular destinations for people moving out of each state.