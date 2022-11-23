Guatemalan national charged with child sex assault in Fairview, NJ
FAIRVIEW — A man living in the Hudson County municipality of North Bergen is charged with sex crimes against a child over a period of seven years in this Bergen County borough.
According to a release from the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office on Wednesday, Eddy Chocoj, 34, who was identified as single and unemployed, victimized the child between the ages of 4 and 11 on multiple occasions in Fairview.
Information provided by the Bergen County Jail upon Chocoj's booking on Tuesday indicated the alleged offenses began in February 2013.
The jail's file on Chocoj also shows that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has filed a detainer. Chocoj is a citizen of Guatemala.
Fairview police made initial contact with the prosecutor's office on Nov. 9 of this year, from which an investigation resulted in Chocoj's arrest in Paramus on Monday.
Neither the victim's gender nor what their relationship was to Chocoj were disclosed by authorities.
Chocoj is charged with four counts of second-degree sexual assault and one count of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child.
He is lodged at the Bergen County Jail pending an initial court appearance.
Patrick Lavery is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.