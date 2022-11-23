Guatemalan national charged with child sex assault in Fairview, NJ

Guatemalan national charged with child sex assault in Fairview, NJ

Digital Vision.

FAIRVIEW — A man living in the Hudson County municipality of North Bergen is charged with sex crimes against a child over a period of seven years in this Bergen County borough.

According to a release from the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office on Wednesday, Eddy Chocoj, 34, who was identified as single and unemployed, victimized the child between the ages of 4 and 11 on multiple occasions in Fairview.

Information provided by the Bergen County Jail upon Chocoj's booking on Tuesday indicated the alleged offenses began in February 2013.

Get our free mobile app

The jail's file on Chocoj also shows that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has filed a detainer. Chocoj is a citizen of Guatemala.

Fairview police made initial contact with the prosecutor's office on Nov. 9 of this year, from which an investigation resulted in Chocoj's arrest in Paramus on Monday.

Neither the victim's gender nor what their relationship was to Chocoj were disclosed by authorities.

Chocoj is charged with four counts of second-degree sexual assault and one count of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

He is lodged at the Bergen County Jail pending an initial court appearance.

Patrick Lavery is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

The 99 top paying jobs in New Jersey

How much do you make? These are the occupations in New Jersey with the highest median annual compensation. Source: Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, 2022

LOOK: Here's where people in every state are moving to most

Stacker analyzed the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey data to determine the three most popular destinations for people moving out of each state.

How much does the average NJ home cost? Median prices by county

Everything is costing more these days — and housing is certainly no exception in New Jersey.

Data for 2022 from January through August, compiled by New Jersey Realtors, shows that South Jersey has been seeing homes hit the market and sell in less than a month, on average.

Median prices for single-family homes have reached $500,000 and above in nine counties in North and Central Jersey.

All but two counties have seen houses go for more than the list price, on average, this year.
Filed Under: Bergen County, Fairview, Hudson County, North Bergen
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM