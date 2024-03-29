Ocean State Job Lot has announced that they will be opening their eighth New Jersey store, returning to Monmouth County in Holmdel.

If you’re unfamiliar, they describe themselves as the Northeast’s largest closeout retail chain, it operates 141 stores across New England, New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. The company specializes in offering discounted household goods, apparel, and pet supplies.

Their diverse assortment of products includes kitchen staples and seasonal items, all at reduced prices.

Ocean State Job Lot via Facebook Ocean State Job Lot via Facebook loading...

The store offers a diverse selection of products across multiple categories, including home goods, kitchenware, clothing, electronics, toys, seasonal items, health and beauty products, and more. Customers can find both brand-name merchandise and generic products at discounted prices.

The new store will be on Rte. 35 where a Stein Mart used to be. In a release, James Hines, Ocean State Job Lot’s regional director said,

We are always proud to have the opportunity to breathe new life into vacant spaces and look forward to welcoming shoppers into a big and bright Ocean State Job Lot!

According to the Daily Voice, the chain also has stores in Clinton, Deptford, Franklin Park, Freehold, Princeton, South Plainfield, and Sparta.

Ocean State Job Lot has revitalized numerous commercial spaces and shopping plazas throughout the Northeast by acquiring vacant properties once occupied by other retailers. Whether you’re looking for home essentials, outdoor furniture, or garden supplies, Ocean State Job Lot aims to provide value to its customers.

The new store, which will occupy 37,000 sq. feet, is slated to open late summer, early fall of 2024.

LOOK: Here are 50 of your favorite retail chains that no longer exist Are you ready to see the top 50 major retailers that no longer exist? Keep reading to see if your favorites made the list Gallery Credit: Meagan Drillinger

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.