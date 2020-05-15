Here’s what President Trump said to Bill Spadea

I want to thank the president of the United States for joining me on the morning show to discuss reopening our economy!

We talked about the need to reject the so-called new normal and get back to our normal American life.

President Donald Trump showed that he is above partisan politics, even complimenting Gov. Phil Murphy. We talked about getting back to football games and heading out to our favorite restaurants. We also discussed the declining infection numbers in the states that have already reopened and the need for other states to follow suit.

The President was thoughtful, sincere and strong. It was truly an honor to introduce him to our great audience. Thank you, Mr. President.

