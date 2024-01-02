🚍 Busloads of migrants have been arriving in NJ from the Southern border

🚍 It appears they were ultimately headed for NYC

🚍 NJ Congressman is demanding answers from Gov. Phil Murphy

As busloads of migrants arrive in the Garden State, a South Jersey congressman is demanding answers from Gov. Phil Murphy.

At least four buses arrived over the weekend at the Secaucus Junction train station and then took trains into New York City, according to Secaucus Mayor Michael Gonnelli.

News of the arrivals angered Rep. Jeff Van Drew (NJ-2), who issued a statement demanding answers from Murphy and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on "whether there are additional buses that will be relocating illegal migrants to New Jersey."

"It is crystal clear that the crisis at our southern border is not just a border state problem," Van Drew said, "Governor Murphy has continued to show a complete lack of leadership in the state of New Jersey and has opened the door for our state to become overrun by illegal immigration."

Migrants not staying in New Jersey

It does not appear that any of the migrants arriving in Secaucus staying in New Jersey.

Rather, local officials said, it was a way around tough new migrant arrival policies put in place by New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

Facing a huge influx of migrants that are straining city services, Adams severely restricted when and where migrants can be dropped off and requires bus operators to advise the Commissioner of Emergency Management at least thirty-two hours prior to arrival.

"It seems quite clear the bus operators are finding a way to thwart the requirements by dropping migrants at the train station in Secaucus and having them continue to their final destination", Gonnelli said in a statement.

Gonnelli says he is working with Gov. Murphy's office and "will continue to monitor this situation closely."

More busses are expected

The busses that began arriving on Dec. 30 at Secaucus were not the first to bring migrants here.

Various social media posts suggest there have been nearly a dozens busses that have arrived from Texas and Louisiana carrying hundreds of migrants that crossed the Southern border.

The migrants were dropped at train stations in Edison, Fanwood, Secaucus and Trenton and them presumably given tickets on New Jersey Transit to continue into New York City.

Rep. Van Drew says that is unacceptable.

"Governor Murphy must make it clear that New Jersey is not a sanctuary state and I want to make this abundantly clear: illegal migrants are not welcome in South Jersey," Van Drew said.

"Now I am demanding that he answer to the people of New Jersey on whether the administration intends to have additional buses sent to our state, how much this will

cost the taxpayer, and whether there is any plan to mitigate the continual influx of migrants at the border."

