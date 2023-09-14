Murphy lied; NJ parental rights almost died (Opinion)

This is it.

The Murphy administration has been over-reaching and assaulting our liberty for years.

Attacking medical freedom, economic freedom and civil liberties.

The latest assault came in the form of the Department of Education policy stopping schools from telling parents if kids wanted to "identify" as a gender other than their ACTUAL gender.

So, 5-year-old Tommy tells his kindergarten teacher he wants to be Jenny and use the girl's bathroom, the teacher was prohibited from telling mom and dad.

Or at least the government argued that point.

Going so far as to bully schools with formal letters declaring that some policies were in fact MANDATED.

This led to most school districts blindly following the incomprehensible edict that endangered our kids and families and corrupted our education system.

It's working.

In 2021 and in 2022 hundreds of moms and dads won seats.

We expect that now that the state government has admitted that the policies were NOT mandatory, dozens will push back by rejecting the policy altogether.

As far as the Monmouth County school districts embroiled in a court fight over their attempt to change the policy, they should now repeal the policy outright.

Not doing so will be a sign of weakness to other districts fighting this battle.

Photo via Google Maps and Canva Photo via Google Maps and Canva loading...

The policy that must be rejected to protect kids and parents is No. 5756, which the government NOW ADMITS IS NOT MANDATORY.

Assistant Attorney General James Michael made the stunning admission/reversal in the case involving Hanover Township schools which voted to reject the policy outright.

New Jersey has a law that directs the education commissioner (NJSA 18A:36-41) to establish guidelines for schools to address common issues.

Of course, guidelines ARE NOT MANDATORY LAWS.

It's critical that we continue to be vigilant as Murphy still has until Jan. 20, 2026 to cause further damage to our state.

Governor Murphy held a press conference with Assembly Speaker Coughlin and Senate President Scutari to announce an agreement on senior property tax relief (called the Stay NJ plan) in the Fiscal Year 2024 budget, on June 21, 2023 in Trenton. (Rich Hundley III/Governor’s Office) Governor Murphy held a press conference with Assembly Speaker Coughlin and Senate President Scutari to announce an agreement on senior property tax relief (called the Stay NJ plan) in the Fiscal Year 2024 budget, on June 21, 2023 in Trenton. (Rich Hundley III/Governor’s Office) loading...

On Jan. 20, a new governor will assume the leadership post and begin to undo the terrible damage Murphy's radicals have caused in our great state.

Until then, it's up to local mayors, commissioners and school boards to reverse the egregious policies locally.

How much your school district gets under Murphy's proposed 2024 budget Gov. Phil Murphy's porposed 2024 budget includes $1 billion in new spending for school funding including pre-K funding, pension and benefits, and an additional $832 million in K-12 aid, which is listed below by county and district.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom