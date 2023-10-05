‘Gays Against Groomers’ fighting to protect NJ kids (Opinion)

As the battle over parental rights heats up in New Jersey ahead of the upcoming election, many voices are being heard.

I've mentioned often on the show, and we've had numerous calls on the subject, both straight and gay parents are fed up with the push to confuse kids on gender.

No parent wants to have the state of New Jersey as a co-parent.

Thank you very much but we'll raise our own kids, thank you.

A new organization that I connected with on social media, Gays Against Groomers, is at the forefront of the battle to protect children from the push to sexualize and confuse them in the classroom.

Victoria Surgent joined me on the show to discuss the organization, the movement to protect kids from irreversible mutilation and offer help instead of celebrating mental illness.

She also covered the hate that the group members are getting on social media for their position.

Gay Against Groomers event in New Jersey

Gays Against Groomers has a rally coming up soon in New Jersey called "Stop the War on Children." The rally takes place in Trenton on Oct. 21, at 10 a.m.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

