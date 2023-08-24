Stop the insanity! NJ schools have to tell parents what’s going on with their kids (Opinion)

My friends John Catalano and Greg McGuckin, who represent the 10th district in New Jersey in the Assembly, are fighting hard for parents.

The 10th District is situated in Ocean and Monmouth counties and includes Brielle, Manasquan, Sea Girt, Spring Lake and Spring Lake Heights, Bay Head, Brick, Island Heights, Lavallette, Mantoloking, Point Pleasant, Point Pleasant Beach, Seaside Heights, Seaside Park, South Toms River and Toms River.

The two leaders in the Assembly join their district colleague on the Senate side, Jim Holzapfel in pushing new legislation to protect parents from intrusive government.

The battle over parental rights is taking center stage as parents are rising up across the state to assert their rights and stop the egregious assault on mom and dad coming from Trenton bureaucrats.

Assemblyman John Catalano (who is leaving the Assembly and running for mayor of Brick) joined me to discuss the bill that will codify the rights of parents to know exactly what's going on with their kids in school.

This is in response to the absurd ruling by a judge backing up the Trenton Democrats' claim that if a 5-year-old wants to "change" genders, the school would be breaking the law by telling the parents.

Wow, anybody else shocked that NJ has fallen so far down the path of insanity?

John explained that he and his team are fighting to get the Assembly speaker to call a special session of the Legislature in order to have the bill discussed, debated and voted on.

The mental health of children is on the line and every Democrat looking to win votes amidst the surge of parental rights advocates among voters should immediately sign on to cosponsor this smart legislation.

If you want to add your voice to the tens of thousands of parents who have signed up to support our common sense Parents Bill of Rights, please add your voice by clicking here.

