Escape the crowds: Hidden serene summer gems in NJ

Summers in NJ are something special!

The vegetables and fruit are at their peak, sunsets are beautifully golden, ocean and lake waters are refreshing, it makes you want to get out with friends and family. Know who else enjoys Jersey summers? Tourists from other states and other countries, which is great for the economy but cause uncomfortable overcrowding.

As a New Jerseyite, let me give you the 411 on some great places you can enjoy without fighting summer crowds.

Renault Winery

Renault Winery located in Egg Harbor City, NJ outside of Atlantic City is a beautiful winery with tastings, dine outside in the wine garden located in the vineyards or inside in their restaurant, you could even stay overnight in their bed and breakfast. You could rent a firepit or a personal cabana and enjoy a quiet night or add some activities like s'mores, ciders, or charcuterie boards, etc.

Tall Oaks Farm & Brewery

Tall Oaks Farm & Brewery in Farmingdale is off the beaten path and definitely far enough from the Jersey Shore where you would have to wait 2 hours just to get in.

Tall Oaks is a nano farm and microbrewery with beautiful grounds to enjoy a tasting or sit outdoors and enjoy a gorgeous sunset while horses graze the farm surrounding it. They have a small menu to go with their tastings however Thursdays through Sundays they always have live music and popular, phenomenal food trucks.

One Willow

Point Pleasant is known for it's delicious seafood restaurants. Try finding a seat outdoors or at all and enjoy having dinner where you can't hear the person next to you. Or you could drive up the coast a bit to Highlands, NJ, sit outside on the water while you are served a cocktail from their expensive bar and fresh crab legs served on ice with cloth-covered lemons.

One Willow is on the water, has the freshest seafood this side of Maine and delicious food menu-wide. Wait staff makes you feel at home and the scenery makes you feel like you are on a tropical island.

Don't fall into the tourist traps, you could enjoy yourself at high-quality places that just happen to be located where most people are too lazy to drive to or they just haven't heard of them.

Trust me, it's worth the visit!