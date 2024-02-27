NJ intellectual calls Trump supporters something shocking

Fran Lebowitz doesn’t like a lot of things about Donald Trump and one of them is his big mouth. Funny considering Fran Lebowitz has a big mouth.

She’s an outspoken author and public speaker and while she’s associated for much of her life with NYC she is from New Jersey. She was born and raised in Morristown.

She was rebellious and not a good student, which led her parents to switch her for a time to a private girls’ school in Mountain Lakes where her grades only marginally improved and from which she was expelled for “nonspecific surliness.”

She got suspended from Morristown High School for sneaking out during pep rallies.

After a lifetime of books and speaking engagements and hanging out with the likes of Andy Warhol and Martin Scorsese, she’s still finding controversy.

She recently ripped apart Trump supporters in the most vicious way.

In an interview she gave to the Australian Broadcasting Corp., Lebowitz eviscerated Trump supporters, painting them all with a stroke of the same brush, which I thought was outrageously unfair.

Asked if in eight years Democrats had learned anything about MAGA supporters, she started out by saying, “I think that it’s very hard for people who are reasonable to understand these Republicans. So I always say to people, ‘It’s very easy.’ First of all, they’re not Republicans. They’re anarchists. ... They’re destroyers of government, destroyers of democracy.”

Really? I don’t recall seeing all 74 million people who voted for Trump storming the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Then she said, “The Democrats are always trying to analyze them: ‘Why do they think this way? Why do they think that?’ You know, a 6-year-old could tell you what’s wrong with these people. They’re mean, and they’re stupid. And it’s as simple as that.”

Ouch. Mean and stupid? All of them? Really?

She went on with a deeper, blistering attack.

And they pride themselves on their stupidity, their ignorance ... you know, and their meanness. They’re really mean. ... We have something in the United States called food stamps, which is if you don’t make enough money to buy food, the government can give you the stamps, which you can use to buy food. This is something that they’re very much against, you know, at the same time that they’re very much proclaiming their Christianity.

By the way Fran, 2,377 people who live in your hometown voted for Trump. Ever get back to Morristown? Would you tell them how mean and stupid they are to their face?

I’m a registered Republican who has never voted for Donald Trump. I’m not a supporter. But to dismiss those who are as all being mean and stupid, and priding themselves on ignorance is, in itself, ignorant. Trump has many supporters with different levels of everything.

Different levels of character, altruism, intelligence. Different levels of passion. Some are such rabid fanatics that they really will believe the earth is flat if Donald tells them to and they’ll show up from 1,000 miles away flying American and Confederate flags from their vehicles to attend a rally, where others will vote for whatever candidate is the Republican nominee even if they hold their noses while doing it.

I think most Trump supporters are somewhere in the middle. Do I think they’re too apologetic for his misdeeds? Yes. Too gullible? Somewhat and only some of them. But do I think they’re bad, mean, stupid people who are anarchists and want to tear down the government?

No, Fran Lebowitz, I don’t.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

