NJ braces for Trump rally: Campaign payments to town revealed

WILDWOOD — The Trump campaign has already paid this municipality for the campaign rally on May 11.

Mayor Ernie Troiano said that the rally will be held on the beach in the same area as the Barefoot Country Music Festival between Schellenger and Spicer avenues. The area has a capacity of 40,000.

According to a document obtained by New Jersey 101.5 under the state Open Public Records Act, the campaign paid a $200 application fee for the event and wired the city $54,000.

City spokeswoman Lisa Fagan said it won't be known how the funds will be spent until after the event.

The Trump campaign has been known to run up bills for public safety and not pay them, according to the Center for Public Integrity, which reported in 2019 that the campaign had $841,219 in unpaid bills from 10 cities. The amounts range from $470,000 in El Paso, Texas to $8,464 in Burlington, Vermont.

Beach in Wildwood where the Trump rally takes place 5/11/24

Can you you still get tickets?

As of Monday afternoon, a Trump campaign website was still accepting registrations for free tickets. The campaign did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's inquiry about how tickets have been claimed.

Fagan said that there is not much preparation going on yet. Social media reports that some bleachers had been set up already were inaccurate.

"Commissioner Steve Milulkski confirmed they're always on the beach because they're so big and that's where they are stored," Fagan said, adding that there are other events before the Trump rally. She said it's up to the Trump campaign to prepare the site.

"Since it's their event we're sort of just helping them to do it," Fagan said.

It is not known if the city has a rain date and a plan if the event were to be postponed. An event in North Carolina was canceled because of thunderstorms that prevented Trump from flying in.

President Donald Trump at Wildwood campaign rally in 2020

