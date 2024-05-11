Massive crowd builds for Trump’s return to Wildwood, NJ

🔴 Trump speaking at beachfront rally Saturday

🔴 Thousands gather in Wildwood hours early

🔴 See photos of the massive crowds

WILDWOOD — Thousands of supporters are gathering ahead of Donald Trump's rally in New Jersey on Saturday.

A sea of red hats collected next to the blue of the Atlantic. The former president's name appeared on flags, jackets, and more.

Trump rally in Wildwood 5/11/24 (Courtesy Chris Coleman) Trump rally in Wildwood 5/11/24 (Courtesy Chris Coleman) loading...

One flag flying above the crowd said that New Jersey is Trump country; an ambitious goal for the upcoming presidential election after Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden won the state in 2016 and 2020 respectively.

Photos from Wildwood show snaking lines as attendees wait for Trump to speak. He is scheduled to take the podium at 5 p.m.

Trump rally in Wildwood 5/11/24 (Courtesy Bud McCormick) Trump rally in Wildwood 5/11/24 (Courtesy Bud McCormick) loading...

Thousands gather in Wildwood hours early

Capacity for the event is capped at 20,000 people, Wildwood spokesperson Lisa Fagan previously said to New Jersey 101.5. Some local officials including Mayor Ernie Troiano Jr. said up to 40,000 people could attend.

That's a major jump from the 7,000 people who attended Trump's 2020 rally at the Wildwood Convention Center.

With the bigger venue, Trump's campaign has already paid $54,000 to Wildwood for security. The city never billed Trump for the 2020 event.

Trump rally in Wildwood 5/11/24 (Courtesy Bud McCormick) Trump rally in Wildwood 5/11/24 (Courtesy Bud McCormick) loading...

While most attendees arrived on Saturday, a few eager Trump fans set up camp on Thursday.

One man touted that he was the first to arrive, NJ.com reported. Cory Adams said he made a ten-hour journey from Mansfield, Ohio to see Trump speak.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Donald Trump goes to Wawa Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba