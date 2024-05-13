WILDWOOD CREST â A $52 million project is just about ready for guests.

Madison Resort Wildwood Crest has taken over two former hotel properties to become Cape May County's largest beach resort.

An opening date is now on the books. Founder Dan Alicea announced on Tuesday that the resort on Ocean Ave. will officially open on Thursday, May 16.

A special ceremony and ribbon cutting is scheduled for 1:30 that day.

One segment of rooms is available now for those who want to be resort's first guests. All towers and rooms should be online for booking by May 16.

"With this opening, we're excited to help save and preserve an important piece of Wildwood Crest history, while bringing the Jersey shore its largest new resort," Alicea said.

The new resort takes the place of the doo-wop-style Oceanview Motel and the Royal Hawaiian property next door.

Madison Resort Wildwood Crest will feature 200 guest rooms, three restaurants, two pools, and two hot tubs, as well as conference rooms, fitness centers, and rooftop event spaces.

Madison Resorts invested more than $52 million to renovate both former hotels. In August 2022, the hotel management company stepped in to save the Oceanview from being demolished. Royal Hawaiian was purchased in December 2023.

"Buying the Royal Hawaiian was an easy decision for us," Alicea said. "It was another great restoration project and the location was undeniable. Being able to operate both resorts as one by combining amenities is going to be a game changer for Wildwood Crest."

Madison Resorts is offering a grand opening special for the property. Use the code MADISON through June 18 for 15% off.

