MILLVILLE — A 30-year-old man from Cape May County has been accused of the brutal murder of a 36-year-old woman who was gunned down in a Millville park.

Kirk E. Williams, of Wildwood Crest, has been charged with murder, three weapons offenses and tampering with evidence in the killing of Teaoshia Still late last year.

On Nov. 9, a jogger called Millville police after finding Still’s body in Waltman Park.

The victim had been shot twice in the back and three times in the face, according to an affidavit filed in the case.

NJ man is accused of murdering mother of three in Millville park (Google Maps)

Investigators with city police and Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office found that Still had met up with Williams in the park to give him back some of his belongings.

Williams allegedly shot her and was found with some of the victim’s personal belongings after she was killed.

Potential case information can be shared with the Millville Police Department at 856-825-7010 or Detective William Parker of the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office at 856-453-0486.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously at njccpo.gov/tips

NJ man is accused of murdering mother of three in Millville (Teaoshia "Yaya" Still via Facebook)

Still was known to her loved ones as “YaYa” and is survived by a daughter, two sons, her own parents and siblings, a fiancé and other relatives, an online obituary said.

Ahead of a detention hearing on Monday, prosecutors have requested that Williams remain in jail, pending trial.

