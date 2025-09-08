🌊 A dead shark washed up on a beach in Wildwood Crest

🌊 It's not clear how or when it died

🌊 It appears to be the first shark to wash ashore on a NJ beach this year

WILDWOOD CREST — The death of a shark that washed up on a beach in Wildwood Crest Saturday morning is under investigation, 6ABC Action News reported.

Beachgoers gathered around the area near Hildreth Avenue, many with cellphones in hand, snapping pictures and taking videos of the dead apex ocean predator.

The shark has since been removed. It’s not clear what species of shark it may be, nor do we know its age and gender.

Witnesses tell 6 ABC that red flag warnings had been posted on the beaches for extremely rough waves. This could be a reason why the shark washed up.

The cause of death remains unclear.

According to data from the Marine Mammal Stranding Center, this appears to be the first shark to wash up on a New Jersey beach in 2025.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom