New Jersey may be home to best new hotel and attraction

You have the power to send New Jersey to the top of the pack.

USA Today's 2025 Readers' Choice Contest is now taking votes across several categories, and winners will be announced in early 2025.

Travel experts have put together lists of "best" nominations, which need to be trimmed down. And that's where your vote comes in.

USA Today has nominations listed for more than a dozen categories, including best Caribbean beach, best new festival, and best new museum.

New Jersey — or at least one small part of the state — gets some recognition in two categories: best new hotel and best new attraction.

Best new hotel?

The Madison Hotel Wildwood Crest is one of 18 properties on the publication's nomination list for best new hotel.

The resort, which spans across two former hotel properties, began handling stays in 2024. It's located right along the borough's beach.

Madison Resort Wildwood Crest (Greater Wildwoods Tourism Improvement and Development Authority)

"Boasting gorgeous beachfront views, a fantastic restaurant, and spacious rooms, this resort is a comfortable coastal paradise," the USA Today nomination reads. "With top-notch amenities and impeccable service, including a free shuttle around town, this resort is an ideal getaway, and it's just steps away from the Wildwood Boardwalk."

You can vote once per day, through Dec. 23 at noon. The winners will be announced on Jan. 2.

Best new attraction?

A New Jersey bar with a special theme is in the running for best new attraction.

The country-themed Honky Tonk Saloon is one of 20 spots on the list from USA Today. It shares the list with a pickleball destination in in Georgia, a mini-golf course in North Carolina, a theatre in California, and more.

Honky Tonk Saloon (Greater Wildwoods Tourism Improvement and Development Authority)

The Honky Tonk took over a big piece of what used to the Boardwalk Mall in Wildwood. The saloon opened to the public in May 2024.

"This restaurant features rustic decor, casual dining options, great drinks, and exceptional live music," the listing says.

You can cast a vote every day, and votes are being accepted through noon on Dec. 23. . Winners will be announced on Jan. 2.

The Wildwood beaches recently took the No. 1 spot in USA Today's list of the 10 best beaches in New Jersey.

"These new nominations further cement the Wildwoods’ position as one of the premier resorts in the country,” said Louis Belasco, executive director of the Greater Wildwoods Tourism Improvement and Development Authority.

