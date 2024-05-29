The Top 10 beaches in New Jersey according to USA Today

🏖 What is your favorite beach in New Jersey?

USA Today put out a list of the top 10 New Jersey beaches in its Readers’ Choice Awards for 2024.

The beach in Asbury Park The beach in Asbury Park by Convention Hall (Townsquare Media NJ)

#10 Asbury Park Beach

According to the publication, Asbury Park offers a dynamic coastal experience for beachgoers.

“It’s fun to soak up the sun on the expansive sandy shores, go surfing, and take a dip in the refreshing ocean waves. Everything here is close by — you can easily rent beach chairs and umbrellas, browse shops, and grab a snack at the beachfront eateries. Afterward, catch some live music steps away from the ocean,” USA Today wrote.

New Jersey Tourism AP

#9 Brigantine Beach

“Primarily a residential destination, Brigantine attracts repeat visitors with its natural beauty, offering miles of serene beaches, framed by dunes and stunning wildlife habitats. Whether you're fishing by the shoreline, kayaking through the bays, or splashing in the waves, Brigantine Beach provides a fun destination for all ages. Plus, you can drive on the beach in certain areas only — permit required,” according to USA Today.

Island-Beach-State-Park1

#8 Island Beach State Park

At Island Beach State Park, the coastal dunes are largely untouched and the beach is one of the most undeveloped on the Atlantic Coast, the publication wrote.

Avalon Beach (Visit Avalon NJ) Avalon Beach (Visit Avalon NJ)

#7 Avalon Beach

The upscale seaside town boasts soft sands, shimmering waters, and a laid-back ambiance earning it the #7 spot on the list. “You can simply lounge on the beach and admire the waves, or surf, kayak, and fish along the shore. Most of the island is residential, so you’ll find parking, some amenities, and restaurants near the busier, central beach entrances,” USA Today reported.

Long Beach Island Long Beach Island

# 6 Long Beach Island

It’s probably no surprise that LBI, with its beaches, charming seaside communities, and an abundance of recreational opportunities made USA Today’s list. Between fishing, splashing, surfing, or just napping on a beach blanket, “Long Beach Island provides a quintessential beach experience,” it stated.

Cape May Beach Getty Images/iStockphoto

#5 Cape May

Smack in the middle of the top 10 is family-friendly Cape May with its Victorian historic charm and architecture, and quaint boutiques. USA Today called Cape May’s beaches enchanting and convenient to food places and other amenities. As a bonus, it’s a tradition at night for visitors and locals to gather and admire the sunset behind the Cape May Lighthouse.

Americans Begin To Celebrate Fourth Of July Holiday Weekend At Jersey Shore Beach in Atlantic City (Getty Images)

#4 Atlantic City Beach

Home to the longest boardwalk in the world, the wide beaches of Atlantic City are ideal for body surfing, playing in the waves, or just strolling by the water, USA Today wrote. The backdrop of the giant Ferris wheel and amusement park are also plusses and the beach offers chair and umbrella rentals, too.

Sea Isle City Sea Isle City

#3 Sea Isle City

Sea Isle City has a family-friendly beach scene that attracts beachgoers of all ages. “From swimming in the ocean waves and sunbathing on its wide, soft, sandy shores, to fishing off the pier, these beaches are delightful for oceanside fun. There are food options and other amenities close to the main beach access points around town.”

Chris Coleman, Townsquare Media NJ Chris Coleman, Townsquare Media NJ

#2 Ocean City

Filling the #2 slot on the USA Today top 10 list is Ocean City Beach in Ocean City, New Jersey.

“Ocean City is a beloved, family-friendly coastal hub that attracts multi-generational visitors year after year. Adjacent to its legendary boardwalk with carnival rides and entertainment, the beaches stretch for miles. Visitors adore swimming, wading in the waves, and lying on the sandy shore along the lifeguard-monitored beaches. It’s fun to build sandcastles, play paddle ball, and grab an ice cream or snack on the boardwalk,” USA Today reported.

And.....

Wildwood sign (Dennis Malloy/Townsquare Media) Dennis Malloy/Townsquare Media

#1 The Wildwoods

“The Wildwoods are thrilled to win this prestigious USA Today’s 10 Best Reader’s Choice Award and want to thank everyone who voted the Wildwoods as New Jersey’s best beaches. Our five miles of pristine, white sand beaches offer an ideal spot to relax, rejuvenate, reconnect, and make family memories that last a lifetime. And best of all, our beaches are free to enjoy with no beach tags required,” explained Louis Belasco, Executive Director of the Greater Wildwoods Tourism Improvement and Development Authority.

USA Today chose the Wildwoods as the best beach in New Jersey because it features the largest stretches of sand on the Jersey Shore, providing plenty of space for beachgoers to spread out. They also offer a unique beach taxi service that brings visitors from the boardwalk to a spot closer to the ocean. Guests can play volleyball on the beach, and surf, swim, and boogie board in the waves. The legendary Wildwood Boardwalk is also a big entertainment hub.

Wildwoods boardwalk Wildwoods boardwalk (Bud McCormick)

If you’re looking for convenience, the Wildwoods are an easy drive from Philadelphia, Washington, Baltimore, and New York.

The Wildwoods have been a favorite for vacationing families for more than a century, offering so much to do on the five-mile island.

Besides the beautiful, clean, free beaches, the Wildwoods is also home to three exciting amusement piers with over 100 rides and attractions, three beachfront waterparks, retail shops, arcades, carnival games, and over 200 eateries, according to the Greater Wildwoods Tourism Improvement and Development Authority.

Tramcar on the Wildwood boardwalk Tramcar on the Wildwood boardwalk (Bud McCormick)

After enjoying the beaches, take part in one of the many festivals and events happening there, many of which are free to attend. These include The Wildwoods International Kite Festival, the National Marbles Tournament, beach concerts like the Barefoot Country Music Fest, monster truck races on the beach, vintage car and motorcycle beach drag races, and so much more.

For more information about the Wildwoods, visit here.

