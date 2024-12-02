Walmart center shutting down in New Jersey
SWEDESBORO — Walmart is letting go of a fulfillment center in Gloucester County that employs more than 100 people.
A notice filed with the New Jersey Department of Labor & Workforce Development says operations at the Birch Creek Road facility, which handles distribution to Sam's Club, will close on March 7.
The Swedesboro facility has 113 workers. Walmart, which owns Sam's Club, says operations are being shifted to "next generation" fulfillment centers, according to Patch.
According to a company statement shared with news outlets, Walmart's decision to close the Swedesboro center is related to leasing commitments for the property.
Workers at the fulfillment center will have an opportunity to work at other locations. According to Patch, Walmart is offering $7,500 to laid-off workers who relocate to one of the company's advanced fulfillment centers. One recently opened in Greencastle, Pennsylvania, which is about 175 miles away from Swedesboro.
This is the second Walmart-operated warehouse in the region to close its doors in 2024.
In May, Walmart announced about 270 job cuts because a fulfillment center would be shutting down in Salem County's Oldmans Township.
