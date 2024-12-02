Coming to NJ: You’ll know the pay range before applying for a job

⚫ Don't waste time applying for jobs that aren't paying enough

A new law in the Garden State should help you avoid applying for jobs that you may have wasted your time applying for in the past.

Once the law takes effect, many of the job listings you come across will have to include how much you'd be paid, or at least a range of the potential hiring pay.

New Jersey is joining a growing list of states with laws on the books related to wage transparency.

“Job seekers should have a complete picture of salary and benefits before they apply for a position,” said Sen. Paul Moriarty, D-Gloucester. “Why make people jump through hoops, only to find out at the end that they’re not going to be paid what they think they deserve?”



Details of the wage transparency bill

The law applies to employers with 10 or more workers who do business, employ people, or accept job applications within New Jersey.

Employers would still be allowed to offer an hourly or yearly pay that goes above what had been indicated on the job listing.

The original version of the bill included all employers with at least five workers. The jump to 10 is one amendment secured by the New Jersey Business & Industry Association, which was once opposed to the bill but is now "neutral."

"We do support transparency when it comes to the employment process," said Elissa Frank, vice president of government affairs for NJBIA. "We got to a place where it wouldn't be entirely burdensome on businesses."

Advocates also worked with lawmakers to significantly decrease penalties for employers who fail to comply with the rules. Under the new law, employers can be fined $300 for an initial offense, and that fine doubles for subsequent violations.

Also, the bill was tweaked to remove the "private right of action," which would have allowed individuals to sue employers over alleged violations.

The new law takes effect on June 1.

