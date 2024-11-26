Big NJ companies just announced hundreds of more layoffs

Two major companies in New Jersey have announced four different rounds of layoffs this year, alone.

Bristol Myers Squibb, out of Lawrenceville, and Prudential Financial, out of Newark, both rounded out previous cuts with separate announcements in September and November.

In both cases, a majority of cuts would take effect in the new year, according to WARN notifications filed with state labor officials.

A third massive NJ-based corporation, Johnson and Johnson, also announced 231 layoffs in September, effective in late December.

Overall, at least 10 companies announced notable NJ layoffs in the last quarter of this year, as seen below.

Biggest NJ company layoffs announced in 2024

New Jersey saw over 14,000 total layoffs in 2023, according to WARN data. By late 2024, several large companies had announced multiple rounds of cuts in NJ.

