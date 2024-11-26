Big NJ companies just announced hundreds of more layoffs

🔷 NJ companies announce more layoffs

🔷 Last quarter sees several cuts into new year

🔷 A couple NJ corporations made 4 rounds of cuts

Two major companies in New Jersey have announced four different rounds of layoffs this year, alone.

Bristol Myers Squibb, out of Lawrenceville, and Prudential Financial, out of Newark, both rounded out previous cuts with separate announcements in September and November.

In both cases, a majority of cuts would take effect in the new year, according to WARN notifications filed with state labor officials.

A third massive NJ-based corporation, Johnson and Johnson, also announced 231 layoffs in September, effective in late December.

Overall, at least 10 companies announced notable NJ layoffs in the last quarter of this year, as seen below.

