‘Out of control’ Philly woman charged with wild assault on boy at NJ motel

WILDWOOD CREST — A Philadelphia woman was charged with assault following a fight in a pool at a motel Monday.

Wildwood Crest Police described Fallan Turner, 43, as “out of control” as she swung a 10-year-old boy around the pool at a motel on Ocean Avenue and dunked him underwater.

When the boy's father tried to intervene Turner, described by police as "highly intoxicated" jumped on his back and “grabbed him inappropriately." The boy is not related to Turner, according to police.

Police said the incident happened at a motel on the 6200 block of Ocean Avenue but did not disclose its name.

Turner was “belligerent” as she spoke with officers, according to Wildwood Crest police. She pushed an officer in the face trying to place her under arrest. Police said Turner continued to be "combative" at police headquarters where she bit an officer's hand.

Refused to take a blood test

Turner is currently being held at the Cape May County Correctional Facility.

She was charged with third-degree endangering the welfare of children, two counts of third-degree aggravated assault on law enforcement, third-degree resisting arrest with force, fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, failure to allow fingerprinting, two counts of harassment and disorderly conduct.

Jail records show she refused to allow herself to be fingerprinted or for a blood sample to be drawn.

