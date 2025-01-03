NJ woman, 76, arrested after deadly New Year’s Eve hit-and-run

🔺NJ pedestrian struck, killed

WILDWOOD — A 76-year-old woman has been arrested after a New Year’s Eve hit-and- run that killed a pedestrian.

Marylin Glenn, of Wildwood Crest, was charged with second-degree leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in death and second-degree violation of a public law intended to protect public safety, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland said.

The victim, identified by the initials C.C., was struck on Tuesday in the area of West Hand and Hudson avenues.

Police said Glenn fled the scene and then contacted law enforcement shortly afterward.

“Leaving the scene of an accident is not only unlawful but also undermines the principles of public safety and responsibility. We extend our deepest condolences to the family of the victim as we continue to pursue justice in this matter,” Sutherland said.

Anyone with additional information was urged to contact the Wildwood Police Department at 609-522-0222 or the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-465-1135.

If convicted of a second-degree offense, Glenn could face five to ten years in state prison.

