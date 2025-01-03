NJ spot named best new hotel in the U.S.

👍🏽 A New Jersey hotel was picked from a field of 18 as the winner

👍🏽 To celebrate, the resort is offering discounted stays

👍🏽 The hotel began welcoming guests in 2024

It's official: a resort in the Garden State ranks as the best new hotel in the country for 2025.

Because of the accomplishment, the property is offering a discount until Memorial Day Weekend.

As part of its "10Best Readers' Choice Series," USA Today launched a competition in early December to find the best hotels that had opened over the past year and a half, or had gone under a major transformation.

Eighteen hotels, including one in New Jersey, were chosen as finalists by a panel of experts. Then it was up to online users to cast their votes on a daily basis.

On Jan. 2, USA Today created its "10Best" list, and a spot in Cape May County took the crown.

Madison Resort Wildwood Crest, which spans two former hotel properties, is the best new place booking stays in the country, according to the survey. The resort began handling stays in 2024.

"Boasting gorgeous beachfront views, a fantastic restaurant, and spacious rooms, this resort is a comfortable coastal paradise," USA Today writes. "With top-notch amenities and impeccable service, including a free shuttle around town, this resort is an ideal getaway, and it's just steps away from the Wildwood Boardwalk."

The resort, located along Ocean Ave., quickly took to social media to celebrate the win. The award is also featured on a banner atop the resort's website.

"This honor means the world to us, but it’s also a victory for Wildwood Crest—a place that’s been capturing hearts for generations, including ours!" the property wrote.

Because of the win, the resort is offering 10% off hotel rooms for stays through May 22. Book by Jan. 31 with the promo code USATODAY to secure the savings.

