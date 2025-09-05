Beware of a new text scam targeting NJ cryptocurrency users
⚠ Cryptocurrency users in New Jersey need to be aware of a new text scam
⚠ The text includes a bogus code and a phone number to call
⚠ Don't fall for it, prosecutors warn
Another scam alert for New Jersey.
This time, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office is warning about a text phishing scam for Coinbase, an American cryptocurrency exchange that allows the buying, selling, and holding of various forms of crypto.
The scam targets cell phone users by sending a fake text with a bogus withdrawal code that makes it appear like someone is trying to take money from a person’s account. A phone number is also included in the text to call if the code was not requested.
Don’t call the number. It’s a scam, the prosecutor’s office warned.
Key indicators of this scam
- Messages from unknown numbers not associated with Coinbase
- Unsolicited one-time password codes or withdrawal notifications
- Requests to call a phone number to “verify” account activity
- Spelling errors or extremely urgent language
Protect yourself from this scam
- Do not provide account login information
- Do not share activity or financial account information
- Change your password if you called a phone number from the phishing text scam
- Call your bank if you provided any financial information
- Block any phone numbers. Report the text as junk/spam and send a screenshot of the fraudulent text in a message here.
- If you’ve been or think you’ve been victimized by a scam, call your local police department, too.
