⚠ Cryptocurrency users in New Jersey need to be aware of a new text scam

⚠ The text includes a bogus code and a phone number to call

⚠ Don't fall for it, prosecutors warn

Another scam alert for New Jersey.

This time, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office is warning about a text phishing scam for Coinbase, an American cryptocurrency exchange that allows the buying, selling, and holding of various forms of crypto.

ALSO READ: Two Atlantic City men admit to 2022 fatal shooting

Midddlesex County prosecutors are warning of a text scam involving cryptocurrency (Canva, Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office via Facebook) Midddlesex County prosecutors are warning of a text scam involving cryptocurrency (Canva, Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office via Facebook) loading...

The scam targets cell phone users by sending a fake text with a bogus withdrawal code that makes it appear like someone is trying to take money from a person’s account. A phone number is also included in the text to call if the code was not requested.

Don’t call the number. It’s a scam, the prosecutor’s office warned.

Key indicators of this scam

Messages from unknown numbers not associated with Coinbase

Unsolicited one-time password codes or withdrawal notifications

Requests to call a phone number to “verify” account activity

Spelling errors or extremely urgent language

Protect yourself from this scam

Do not provide account login information



Do not share activity or financial account information



Change your password if you called a phone number from the phishing text scam



Call your bank if you provided any financial information



Block any phone numbers. Report the text as junk/spam and send a screenshot of the fraudulent text in a message here.



If you’ve been or think you’ve been victimized by a scam, call your local police department, too.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom