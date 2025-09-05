🔴 Two Atlantic City men have pleaded guilty to the shooting death of a man

🔴 The shooting happened nearly three years ago

🔴 The pair is set to be sentenced in October

ATLANTIC CITY — Two city men have pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated manslaughter for their involvement in the shooting death of a man nearly three years ago, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office announced.

On Dec. 5, 2022, Atlantic City police responded to Absecon Boulevard following reports of a shooting. The victim, later identified as resident Timothy Council Jr., 27, was found in front of the High Gate Apartment Complex with a gunshot wound to the chest.

He was taken to a hospital where he died.

ALSO READ: Drunk driving arrests leads to recovery of a stolen gun in NJ

An investigation determined that the defendants, Oquan Thomas and Fuquan Moore, both 21, of Atlantic City, and another male, Mikel Allen, 20, of Pleasantville, fired 26 rounds between them across Absecon Boulevard in Council’s direction, ultimately striking him, before they ran into an apartment at Carver Hall.

Allen previously was involuntarily waived up to adult court, waived indictment, and pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated manslaughter on June 9, 2023. His plea called for a recommended sentence of 15 years in state prison, with 85% to be served before being eligible for parole. Allen was sentenced to that term on April 17, 2024.

Moore’s plea agreement calls for a recommended sentence of 15 years in state prison as well, serving 85% of that sentence before parole eligibility.

Thomas’ plea deal is a bit stiffer, calling for a recommended sentence of 16 to 18 years in New Jersey State Prison. He would be eligible for parole after serving 85% of his sentence.

Both Moore and Thomas are scheduled to be sentenced in October.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom