📞 A utility scam targets NJ electric customers, the state BPU warns

📞 Callers pretend to be reps to "assist" customers in obtaining $100 credit

📞 The credit, however, is automatically applied to accounts

TRENTON — Whether you have PSE&G, JCP&L, Atlantic City Electric, or Rockland Electric Company, New Jersey electric utility customers should be aware of a scam that’s targeting them over a $100 bill credit.

The Scam

The NJ Board of Public Utilities warned Tuesday about scammers offering to “help” Garden State electric utility customers obtain a $100 bill credit that is automatically applied to accounts.

The NJ BPU said it has received many calls from customers complaining of these bad actors posing as utility representatives offering customers assistance in signing up for the credit, by asking for personal and financial information.

The scam is most likely an attempt to steal money by asking for banking information, the board said.

What is the $100 credit?

Earlier this month, the NJ BPU approved the $100 electric bill credit, which will be distributed in two $50 payments in September and October.

The credit is part of a $430 million relief package designed to help New Jersey residents manage high energy costs. These increased costs stem primarily from higher capacity prices in the PJM wholesale electric market, which have significantly impacted utility bills statewide.

All 3.9 million residential electric ratepayers in New Jersey are eligible for this credit, the board said.

However, it’s applied automatically to bills. Customers don’t have to do anything and the board made it clear that no representative is contacting customers to enroll in the program.

What if you receive a bogus call?

If you do receive one of these scam calls, do not give out any personal or financial information.

Hang up the phone and file a complaint with the NJ BPU by either calling 1-800-624-0241 or by filing a complaint using the board’s online form.

