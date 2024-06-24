Covering ‘Common Ground’ in Middlesex, NJ

As we do every Monday on the morning show, we promote small businesses that make New Jersey great. About half of all employees in the Garden State work for a New Jersey small business and we hope to see that number grow.

Small businesses form the backbone of main streets across New Jersey.

Over the past year, as we ramped up our "Common Ground" podcast, we've been around the state promoting small towns and highlighting the strong local leaders and business owners: Point Pleasant, Flemington, Spotswood, Wyckoff, Washington, Morris Plains, just to name a few.

Over this past weekend, we brought the show to Middlesex Boro, specifically a great local place called The Neighborhood Pub & Grill At Ellery's. We were joined by John Ellery, Middlesex Mayor Jack Mikolajczyk, Police Chief Matt Geist and our longtime friend, comedian Fred Rubino.

Want to schedule the podcast in YOUR town or business? Call us during the show OR hit us up on the NJ101.5 app chat.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

