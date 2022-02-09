MIDDLESEX — The owner of a trash collection service was killed on the job Wednesday morning while servicing a piece of machinery, according to authorities.

Prompted by a 911 call from an employee at Bridgewater Disposal, Middlesex Borough police responded to the site and found 67-year-old Kenneth Buratti pinned by a hydraulic arm attached to a garbage truck.

Buratti, of Piscataway, was performing maintenance on the truck when the incident occurred, officials said.

Buratti was pronounced dead at the scene.

Representatives from the county examiner's office and the U.S. Department of Labor Occupational Safety and Health Administration responded to assist in the investigation, police said.

