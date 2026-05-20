🔴 A juvenile e-bike rider in Middlesex suffered serious injuries after police say the teen ran a stop sign and slammed into a passing vehicle Monday night.

⚠️ The crash comes as New Jersey prepares to roll out stricter e-bike laws in July.

🚨 Police are asking witnesses or anyone with video of the Middlesex e-bike crash to contact authorities.

MIDDLESEX — Another teenager riding an electric bicycle in New Jersey was seriously injured in a crash with a vehicle Monday night.

Members of the Middlesex Borough Police Department responded to the scene at approximate 9:19 p.m. on May 18, along with EMS from RWJBarnabas Mobile Health.

Teen e-bike rider seriously injured in Middlesex crash

Police said the juvenile was operating an e-bike at a high rate of speed, failed to stop at a stop sign, and crashed into a passing vehicle.

The juvenile rider sustained serious injuries and was rushed to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick for treatment.

The child’s condition is unknown at this time.

“With the growing trend of e-bike ridership, we urge all riders to wear helmets and necessary safety gear, obey all traffic laws while operating the bike, and be aware of other vehicles and pedestrians on the roadways,” the Middlesex Borough Police Department wrote on its Facebook page.

New Jersey e-bike laws take effect in July 2026

New Jersey’s e-bike requirements were signed into law in January 2026 and will go into effect in July.

Under the law, all e-bikes must be registered, insured, and operated by a licensed rider. Riders 17 and older must have a valid driver’s license (or a motorized bicycle license), and no one under 15 years old is permitted to operate an e-bike. Riders aged 15 and 16 must obtain a motorized bicycle license.

“We thank our EMS partners who arrived quickly on scene to treat and transport the injured rider,” police said. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has video and other information is asked to contact Staff Sergeant Joleen Auricchio at 732-356-1900, ext. 346.

String of deadly New Jersey e-bike crashes raises alarms

There have been other high-profile e-bike crashes in New Jersey. In January, a 40-year-old California man was arrested and charged with the hit-and-run death of a man riding an e-bike in Mount Laurel.

In 2025, a 13-year-old e-bike rider was struck and killed by a landscaping truck in Scotch Plains, a 15-year-old was badly injured after a Brick man accused of driving drunk crashed into the teen’s electric bike, and a 22-year-old e-bike rider died after colliding with a van while crossing traffic.

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