MIDDLESEX BOROUGH — A North Jersey man has been arrested and charged in connection with not one, but two restaurant burglaries in Middlesex Borough over the summer.

Early morning break-in at Tim Kerwin’s Tavern

On July 23, 2025, at 4:20 a.m., police officers responded to Tim Kerwin’s Tavern, located at 353 Bound Brook Road, after a burglar alarm was tripped and activated.

They found that someone had broken into the tavern through a kitchen window. The person appeared to be startled when the alarm went off and ran away without taking anything, police said.

Thousands stolen from Vincenzo’s Ristorante hours later

About four hours later, Middlesex Borough police responded to another reported burglary. This one, at Vincenzo’s Ristorante, located at 665 Bound Brook Road. In this instance, they found someone had broken into the restaurant through the back kitchen door.

Police said $6,000 worth of wine cases and $12,000 in cash were stolen.

Jersey City man identified as suspect after joint investigation

During an investigation with the Somerset County Prosecutors, which was probing a series of similar burglaries in the area, detectives identified Dashawn W. Durant, 34, of Jersey City as the suspect responsible for the double burglaries.

He was charged with two counts of burglary, theft, criminal mischief, possession of burglary tools, and conspiracy.

Police chief praises investigators for quick arrest

“I commend our detectives for their outstanding investigative work in bringing these cases to a successful conclusion. Their dedication, attention to detail, and commitment to serving our community exemplify the very best of police work,” said Middlesex Borough Police Chief Matthew P. Geist.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Cerreto at 732-356-1900 ext. 366 or email the detective.

