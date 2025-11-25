⚾Middlesex High School senior baseball standout James Matula died after a crash

MIDDLESEX BOROUGH — A high school athlete returning from a trip has died, according to his baseball coach.

Middlesex High School baseball coach Blaze Iannetti told NJ.com that senior James Matula was seriously injured in a crash returning to New Jersey and later died at a North Jersey hospital. His brother, John Matula, posted about his younger brother's death on Monday, describing him as "the most amazing, wonderful and beautiful person I ever knew."

On Sunday, schools Superintendent Roberta Freeman reported the death but did not disclose the student's identity or the circumstances of their death. Grief counselors were available for students and staff at the school Monday, according to Freeman's letter to the community.

GoFundMe campaign launched

The left fielder's drive was a big reason the Blue Jays won a state championship in the spring, Iannetti told MyCentralJersey.com. The team's ring ceremony scheduled for Wednesday's Board of Education was postponed, but Iannetti said he gave the ring to a family member.

A GoFundMe campaign was created to support James' family.

No funeral service information has been announced.

