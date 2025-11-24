🚨A driver lost control during a practice race at Wall Stadium Speedway

🚨The Turkey Derby is one of the track's biggest events of the year

🚨State police did not disclose the identity of the drivers or the pedestrian

WALL TOWNSHIP — A race car hit a pedestrian at Wall Stadium Speedway after its driver lost control late Saturday morning.

State Police Sgt. Jeffrey Lebron said a race car attempting to make a left turn on the track lost control and struck a guardrail around 11:50 a.m. It caused the race car to overturn and hit a pedestrian who was taken to a hospital with "moderate injuries," according to Lebron. All race-related accidents are investigated by State Police

The track's online schedule shows an open practice for the upcoming Turkey Derby race was taking place at the time of the incident.

Uncertain future for Wall Stadium after 15 years of Krause family ownership

Lebron did not disclose the identities of the driver or the pedestrian.

The Turkey Derby appears to be the final event under the Krause family, who has run the track for the past 15 years, according to the track website. The future of the track is not clear on the track website.

The township pushed back against a plan in 2019 to convert the property into 348 townhouses and apartments to be built by Pulte Homes. The township said at the time the land was not zoned for residential use. Township Administrator John Tobia told New Jersey 101.5 there is currently no plan, housing or otherwise for the property.

"The township committee is going ahead with a study for potential redevelopment of the area. But that's all we are doing right now," Tobia said. "So, as far as we're concerned, it's still a racetrack. What the existing owners decide to is up to them."

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom