❗ Jury scam surfaces again in New Jersey

❗ What the con artists ask for

❗ How to protect yourself from jury scams

Someone asked me recently why bad actors and con artists keep calling people telling people they are going to be arrested if they don't pay a fine. It's an obvious scam, right?

Well, the reason they keep doing it is simple: Because it works. Even if you have heard all the warnings, an alarming number of people still fall for these scams.

These scams are run by sophisticated criminal enterprises often working overseas and targeting a staggering number of potential victims in a single day.

They spend hours calling and calling and calling until they find a person who will bite.

Even people who say they know better have fallen victim to come type of scam.

Canva/Townsquare Media illustration Canva/Townsquare Media illustration loading...

An old jury scam makes a comeback

Mount Laurel police are alerting to a scam where a person is informed they failed to show up for jury duty.

We first started hearing about this scam in New Jersey when Somerset County saw a spike in attempts last year.

The con artist will then tell you to avoid arrest, you have to pay a fine. He is happy to arrange that payment for you.

This is a particularly effective scam because jurors are contacted by phone, text message and email regarding their service.

The Judiciary notes they do "use phone calls, text messages, and email communications to assist jurors with their service, but those communications will never ask for payment or personal identifiers other than date of birth and residential address."

Canva/Townsquare Media illustration Canva/Townsquare Media illustration loading...

If you ignore a jury summons, there are consequences, but in only the most rare and extreme cases could this result in you being arrested.

Most likely, you will be summoned before a judge to explain why you refused to report. The judge can impose a fine.

In the most egregious cases, you could be found in contempt of court and serve up to three days in jail.

Mount Laurel Police warn on Facebook, "Neither the court nor local law enforcement will ever ask for payment to avoid arrest for failure to report for jury service."

How to identify and protect against jury scams

The following information was provided by New Jersey Courts to aid jurors in avoiding scams.

What is a jury duty scam?

Jury duty scams are fraudulent phone calls, text messages, e-mails, or in-person contact by individuals outside of the Judiciary that threatens arrest for failing to appear for jury duty. These messages demand payment or request confidential information that can be used for identity theft.

How to identify a scam

The Judiciary does not use any money-transfer applications. Examples include PayPal, Venmo, or Cash App. Court officials will never ask for payment to avoid arrest for failing to report for jury duty and will never request personal identifiers, such as:

❎ Bank account or credit card number

❎ Social security number

❎ Passport number

❎ Driver's license number

❎ Taxpayer identification number

❎ Medical ID and/or Group number

What to do if you suspect a scam

If you suspect fraudulent communication, do not respond and do not click on any links. Immediately contact your county jury management office as well as local law enforcement.

Don't get fooled: Here's 25 scam texts I received in just one month Yes, some of these may be humorous, but some do appear legit and often can fool you. Spam texts are listed in the same order that they were received. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Common scams targeting New Jersey residents New Jersey officials are advising residents to watch out for these common scams. Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom